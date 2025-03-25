25 March 2025
EN

Neftchi defender: "I won’t Lie - our goal is the Cup"

Football
News
25 March 2025 11:03
30
Neftchi defender: "I won’t Lie - our goal is the Cup"

"Neftchi is a great club and a great team," says defender Erwin Koffi in an interview with the club’s official TV channel.

Idman.biz reports that the French defender spoke about his move to Neftchi and the atmosphere within the team:

"You can see how passionately our fans support us at every game. That makes me really happy. I knew Neftçi was a big club worldwide, so when I found out they wanted me, I immediately said 'yes.' We also have some very talented Azerbaijani players—I honestly didn’t expect them to be this good. Plus, the training facility has been renovated, and everything is fantastic."

Koffi also praised head coach Samir Abbasov, highlighting his influence on the team:
"He’s an amazing coach. I know he won the league title with Neftchi a few years ago. From the moment he arrived, he started implementing his football philosophy. We train a lot on possession and ball control, and since he joined, our results have improved. We’re all happy and making progress step by step. He lives and breathes football, and it’s fascinating to see his reaction when we score."

Koffi played a decisive role in Neftchi’s 2-1 victory over Zira in the Misli Premier League’s 22nd round, scoring in the 90+3rd minute:

"Scoring a last-minute goal in an away win against Zira was an amazing feeling. If I could score like that in every match, I definitely would! We all jumped and celebrated together. The dressing room atmosphere was incredible."

The 28-year-old defender made no secret of Neftçi’s ambitions:

"Our motivation is high, and I won’t lie - our goal is to reach the Azerbaijan Cup final and win it. We have two crucial matches against Sabah, and we must give everything on the pitch because the cup is our main target."

Koffi also shared his admiration for Neftçi’s passionate fan base:
"Honestly, sometimes I think they’re crazy! For example, when we played against Kəpəz, it was snowing, but half of them were shirtless. They are true fans! They love Neftçi and the players, and we love them too. Whether we win or lose, they give us everything they have, and that makes me really happy."

The Azerbaijan Cup finalists will be decided on April 23, with Neftchi aiming to claim the prestigious trophy.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Loss to Haiti costs ranking points
17:31
Football

Loss to Haiti costs ranking points

The current position of the Azerbaijan national team has been determined
Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview
17:17
Football

Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview

The team will face Belarus in a friendly match
Blatter and Platini acquitted
17:07
Football

Blatter and Platini acquitted

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini have been acquitted by a Swiss court
Sabah player leaves national team camp - REASON
16:51
Football

Sabah player leaves national team camp - REASON

Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov has left the Kazakhstan national team camp
Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW
16:27
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani national team player Bakhtiyar Musayev gave an interview
Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record
16:15
Football

Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record

Real Madrid’s financial report for the first half of the season has been revealed

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined
23 March 14:15
Football

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined

The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO
23 March 09:13
Football

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups