Neftchi defender: "I won’t Lie - our goal is the Cup"

"Neftchi is a great club and a great team," says defender Erwin Koffi in an interview with the club’s official TV channel.

Idman.biz reports that the French defender spoke about his move to Neftchi and the atmosphere within the team:

"You can see how passionately our fans support us at every game. That makes me really happy. I knew Neftçi was a big club worldwide, so when I found out they wanted me, I immediately said 'yes.' We also have some very talented Azerbaijani players—I honestly didn’t expect them to be this good. Plus, the training facility has been renovated, and everything is fantastic."

Koffi also praised head coach Samir Abbasov, highlighting his influence on the team:

"He’s an amazing coach. I know he won the league title with Neftchi a few years ago. From the moment he arrived, he started implementing his football philosophy. We train a lot on possession and ball control, and since he joined, our results have improved. We’re all happy and making progress step by step. He lives and breathes football, and it’s fascinating to see his reaction when we score."

Koffi played a decisive role in Neftchi’s 2-1 victory over Zira in the Misli Premier League’s 22nd round, scoring in the 90+3rd minute:

"Scoring a last-minute goal in an away win against Zira was an amazing feeling. If I could score like that in every match, I definitely would! We all jumped and celebrated together. The dressing room atmosphere was incredible."

The 28-year-old defender made no secret of Neftçi’s ambitions:

"Our motivation is high, and I won’t lie - our goal is to reach the Azerbaijan Cup final and win it. We have two crucial matches against Sabah, and we must give everything on the pitch because the cup is our main target."

Koffi also shared his admiration for Neftçi’s passionate fan base:

"Honestly, sometimes I think they’re crazy! For example, when we played against Kəpəz, it was snowing, but half of them were shirtless. They are true fans! They love Neftçi and the players, and we love them too. Whether we win or lose, they give us everything they have, and that makes me really happy."

The Azerbaijan Cup finalists will be decided on April 23, with Neftchi aiming to claim the prestigious trophy.

