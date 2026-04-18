Juventus Extend Captain Manuel Locatelli’s Contract Until 2030

Juventus F.C. have officially extended the contract of midfielder and club captain Manuel Locatelli until the summer of 2030.

According to İdman.Biz, the club’s management views the decision as a key step in shaping the team’s long-term future and maintaining stability within its sporting project.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Juventus chief executive Damien Comolli emphasized the significance of the extension:

“We all remember that when Manuel joined the club in 2021, he spoke with great excitement about always being a Juventus supporter. Therefore, extending his contract is the natural continuation of his growing leadership on the pitch and the indomitable spirit of Juventus. It is fully aligned with our club’s values and ambitions. This is another step toward ensuring the stability and continuity of our sporting project, with a forward-looking vision aimed at making the team even more competitive.”

Since joining the Turin side in 2021, Locatelli has made 224 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 17 assists.

The new deal further underlines Juventus’ confidence in the Italian international as a central figure in the club’s plans for the coming years.