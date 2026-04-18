Guardiola praises Arsenal ahead of crucial title clash

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of Arsenal ahead of their Premier League showdown, describing the London side as a team he closely studies and learns from, İdman.Biz reports.

The two sides are set to meet on April 19 in what could prove decisive in the title race. Arsenal currently lead the table with 70 points, while Manchester City sit second on 64, albeit with a game in hand.

Guardiola acknowledged the intense scrutiny surrounding top clubs but stressed his admiration for Arsenal’s mentality. “People are very demanding – the media, the fans, everyone,” he said via BBC. “I like watching Arsenal. I learn a lot from them. They want to win, and they have something that makes them unique.”

The Spaniard also pointed to the long wait Arsenal endured before returning to the top of English football, suggesting it has shaped their current drive and identity.

With the title race entering its decisive phase, the upcoming clash is expected to carry significant weight for both sides, especially given City’s chance to close the gap with their game in hand.