PSV winger diagnosed tuberculosis

PSV Eindhoven's newly signed Spanish winger, Lucas Perez, has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, facing a serious health setback.

According to Telegraaf, the illness was detected just one month after his transfer to the Dutch club, Idman.biz reports.

As part of his treatment, Perez is expected to be isolated for at least four weeks, and his return to the pitch remains uncertain.

The 26-year-old joined PSV on a short-term contract at the end of February and has played only 24 minutes across two matches for the club. Now, his participation for the rest of the Eredivisie season is in doubt.

Perez moved from Deportivo La Coruña in search of more playing time, but his illness may prevent him from making an impact in Dutch football.

