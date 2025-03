Former AFFA Secretary General Chingiz Ismayilov was laid to rest at the Bakikhanov cemetery in Baku.

Idman.biz, citing Teleqraf, reports that the funeral was attended by his family, friends, football veterans, and public figures. AFFA and FIFA also sent wreaths in his memory.

Ismayilov was buried next to his late wife, Shafiqa, who passed away three weeks ago.

Obituary: Chingiz Ismayilov

Passed away: March 23, 2025

Age: 89

Idman.biz