Latif Novruzov: "I have never seen anyone as pure as him in the football community"

"Chingiz Ismayilov remained devoted to football until the end of his life."

Latif Novruzov, former head of the press service of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), said

Idman.biz while sharing his memories of the late football player Chingiz Ismayilov, who passed away recently.

"He was truly a good friend, colleague, and advisor. I have never seen anyone as pure and objective in their approach to everything in the football community. He had a very soft heart. During our time working together at AFFA, I was often in contact with him. He was very demanding in his work. Sometimes, during heated discussions, he would get upset. Our offices were next to each other, and within ten minutes after an argument, he would be standing by my door, asking, 'What’s going on, Novruzov? Did I upset you?' I would say, 'If I am upset, I’ll go drink some water. How could I be upset with you?'"

Novruzov also recalled how Chingiz Ismayilov played a significant role in the establishment of the Shafa football club: "When the Shafa club was founded under the AFFA, we faced many attacks. Everyone had their own opinion, with some claiming that it was the team of Fuad Musayev and Chingiz Ismayilov, made just to secure a top position and qualify for Europe. During that time, it was Chingiz who shielded us. In fact, Shafa was a joint project of Fuad Musayev and him. History has shown that this club played a special role in the development of Azerbaijani football. Many of the players who came through there today hold coaching positions at Premier League clubs."

Novruzov emphasized that İsmayılov was a loyal Neftchi supporter: "He was just a supporter, there was no active involvement. Fuad Musayev would always jokingly tell him, 'Ismayilov, don’t show too much support for Neftchi at the stadium. People will think that the AFFA Secretary General is backing Neftchi. But he was devoted to the team with all his heart. It’s no coincidence that only 'Neftçi' was listed in his work book. Later, at the invitation of the late Fuad Musayev, he was appointed as AFFA’s Secretary General. He was one of the founders of AFFA."

Latif Novruzov also spoke about Ismayilov's relationship with the team: "Whenever the national team traveled, either Fuad Musayev or Chingiz Ismayilov would accompany them. It’s during these trips that you get to know a person better.

Çingiz would always try to help the team in every way possible. There were often internal conflicts at AFFA, and outsiders would interfere with our work. We had constant difficulties with transportation. I always wanted to take him to his home in Baku-Khanov, but he would say, 'Just take me to the metro, that’s enough.' He never wanted to inconvenience anyone. Chingiz was a heavy smoker, the only person in the AFFA administrative building who was allowed to smoke in his office."

Chingiz Ismayilov will be laid to rest today.

He played for Neftchi from 1956 to 1961, later joining Neft Dashlari, and the Dinamo clubs of Baku and Ganja. After ending his football career, he worked as a football commentator on television and later served as the president of Neftchi (1987-1993) and AFFA's Secretary General (1994-2003). The 89-year-old football veteran was awarded the "Taraggi" medal in December 2022.

