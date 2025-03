Spain’s rising star, Lamine Yamal, has made history in the UEFA Nations League.

The 17-year-old forward became the tournament’s youngest-ever goalscorer after netting in Spain’s dramatic 3-3 draw (5-4 on penalties) against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Idman.biz reports.

At 17 years and 258 days old, Yamal broke the previous record held by Gavi (17 years, 304 days).

Idman.biz