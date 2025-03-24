Georgia and Turkiye dominate with big wins as opponents suffer defeats - VIDEO

The second-leg matches of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League play-offs took place today, determining the final league placements for the next edition of the competition.

The winners of these ties have secured spots in higher leagues, while the losing teams will compete in lower divisions, Idman.biz reports.

As a result:

Turkiye, Greece, Serbia, and Belgium will play in League A.

Georgia, Kosovo, Slovenia, and Ireland have earned spots in League B.

Meanwhile, two of Azerbaijan’s opponents in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ukraine and Iceland, suffered defeats.

Ukraine will compete in League B, while Iceland drops to League C for the next Nations League campaign.

UEFA Nations League Play-Off Results

League A/B Play-Offs (March 23)

Hungary 0-3 Turkiye (agg: 1-6)

Serbia 2-0 Austria (agg: 3-1)

Scotland 0-3 Greece (agg: 1-3)

Belgium 3-0 Ukraine (agg: 4-3)

League B/C Play-Offs (March 23)

Georgia 6-1 Armenia (agg: 9-1)

Iceland 1-3 Kosovo (agg: 2-5)

Slovenia 1-0 Slovakia (AET) (agg: 1-0)

Ireland 2-1 Bulgaria (agg: 4-2)

