A Welsh club footballer has been arrested for dealing cocaine.

Evan Press has been jailed for two and a half years at Newport Magistrates' Court after being found guilty of drug dealing.

24-year-old midfielder has played every game for semi-professional Barry Town in the Welsh Premier League this season and captained the team in 19 of their 33 matches.

Press has scored 11 goals in 187 appearances since joining the club in 2018.

