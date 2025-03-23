Arif Asadov: "Haiti was superior to us in all details"

"What can we say about the game with Haiti? Our national team played one of its weakest games".

Idman.biz reports that Arif Asadov said this in a statement to Sport24.az.

The former coach of our national team shared his thoughts on the defeat of our team to Haiti: "It feels like the team is not ready yet. Tactically, we lost to the opponent. Haiti was superior to us in all details. True, it is a friendly match, head coach Fernando Santos must watch, analyze and draw the right conclusion before the next match. We need to win the match with Belarus. We need to win the friendly matches so that we can be enthusiastic in the official matches".

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team lost to Haiti by three unanswered goals.

