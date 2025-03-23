23 March 2025
Winless streak continues for Santos - 7 matches

23 March 2025 10:09
The Azerbaijan national team has started 2025 with a defeat, falling 0-3 to Haiti in a friendly match held in Sumqayit.

İdman.biz reports that this loss extends head coach Fernando Santos' winless streak to seven games.

During this period, Azerbaijan suffered six defeats and managed only one draw—a goalless stalemate against Estonia in November 2024 in Gabala.

The national team's last victory came in June 2024, when they defeated Kazakhstan 3-2 in a friendly match. At the time, Arif Asadov was serving as interim head coach.

