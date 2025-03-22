Azerbaijan team drew with Wales

The Azerbaijani national under-17 team played its next match today.

Azerbaijani team played against Wales in the 2nd qualifying round of EURO-2024, Idman.biz reports.

The match took place in the Albanian city of Elbasan. Azerbaijan team, which lost to Albania 1:4 in the first round, earned one point in its last match of the tournament. The match, in which the opponent missed a penalty, ended in a goalless draw - 0:0.

2nd qualifying round of EURO-2025

League B, Group 6

II round, March 22

15:00. Wales - Azerbaijan - 0:0

Elbasan Arena

Albania and Wales will face each other in the last match of the group consisting of three teams, which will be held on March 25.

Idman.biz