23 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan team drew with Wales

Football
News
22 March 2025 17:25
48
Azerbaijan team drew with Wales

The Azerbaijani national under-17 team played its next match today.

Azerbaijani team played against Wales in the 2nd qualifying round of EURO-2024, Idman.biz reports.

The match took place in the Albanian city of Elbasan. Azerbaijan team, which lost to Albania 1:4 in the first round, earned one point in its last match of the tournament. The match, in which the opponent missed a penalty, ended in a goalless draw - 0:0.

2nd qualifying round of EURO-2025

League B, Group 6
II round, March 22
15:00. Wales - Azerbaijan - 0:0
Elbasan Arena

Albania and Wales will face each other in the last match of the group consisting of three teams, which will be held on March 25.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Club official disqualified by AFFA: “Why should I be punished for something I didn’t do?”
22 March 17:56
Football

Club official disqualified by AFFA: “Why should I be punished for something I didn’t do?”

The coach commented on the punishment given to him by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee
Filip Ozobič: “Now we are thinking not about the cup, but about the match with Araz-Nakhchivan”
22 March 17:10
Football

Filip Ozobič: “Now we are thinking not about the cup, but about the match with Araz-Nakhchivan”

34-year-old believes that the break will be beneficial for Neftchi
Ademola Lukman's Barcelona decision
22 March 16:55
Football

Ademola Lukman's Barcelona decision

Ademola Lukman may leave Atalanta
Who is the symbol of invincibility of the Spanish national team?
22 March 16:40
Football

Who is the symbol of invincibility of the Spanish national team?

Fabian Ruiz heads the IFFHS list
FIRST GUEST from across the ocean - STATISTICS
22 March 16:30
Football

FIRST GUEST from across the ocean - STATISTICS

The friendly match in Sumgait will be a landmark match
AFFA imposes severe punishment on club officials who forged documents - regional club expelled from competitions
22 March 16:18
Football

AFFA imposes severe punishment on club officials who forged documents - regional club expelled from competitions

AFFA Disciplinary Committee meeting held

Most read

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"
20 March 14:48
World football

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"

He mentioned that everything had already been decided before the World Cup in Qatar
First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
20 March 17:45
Azerbaijan football

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22
Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO
21 March 10:00
Football

Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO

The South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue

72nd opponent: Azerbaijan to face Haiti for the first time
20 March 17:15
Football

72nd opponent: Azerbaijan to face Haiti for the first time

The Azerbaijan national team is set to play against Haiti for the first time in history