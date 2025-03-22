22 March 2025
AFFA official at UEFA meeting - PHOTO

Football
News
22 March 2025 15:46
Director of the Club Licensing Department Elchin Mammadov participated in the next meeting of the UEFA Club Licensing Committee as a member.

The meeting took place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, UEFA's support activities for National Associations in club licensing, coordination of solidarity payments to clubs with the licensing system, updates on UEFA Financial Sustainability rules, changes in the procedural rules governing the activities of UEFA's Club Financial Control Body, and UEFA's report on the finances and investments of European clubs were discussed.

