Brazilian national team goalkeeper Alisson has left the team's camp.

It was due to the goalkeeper's injury, Idman.biz reports

He was injured in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match with Colombia (2:1). The goalkeeper, who had a suspected concussion, was replaced due to dizziness. He will return to the Liverpool camp and undergo tests in England.

Brazil will play their next qualifying match away against Argentina.

