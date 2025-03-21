Azerbaijan's next opponent claims historic victory - VIDEO

After Haiti, Azerbaijan's next opponent will be Belarus.

The friendly match will take place on March 25 at the Bank Respublika Arena stadium in Masazir, Idman.biz reports.

The Belarus national team has already arrived in Baku. Prior to their visit to Azerbaijan, Belarus secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Tajikistan in Dushanbe. All the goals in the match were scored after the 63rd minute. This victory became

Belarus' largest-ever away win.

It is worth mentioning that Tajikistan's forward, Shervoni Mabatshoyev, who plays for Kapaz, came on as a substitute in the second half of the match.

Idman.biz