21 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan's next opponent claims historic victory - VIDEO

Football
News
21 March 2025 15:10
12
Azerbaijan's next opponent claims historic victory - VIDEO

After Haiti, Azerbaijan's next opponent will be Belarus.

The friendly match will take place on March 25 at the Bank Respublika Arena stadium in Masazir, Idman.biz reports.

The Belarus national team has already arrived in Baku. Prior to their visit to Azerbaijan, Belarus secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Tajikistan in Dushanbe. All the goals in the match were scored after the 63rd minute. This victory became

Belarus' largest-ever away win.
It is worth mentioning that Tajikistan's forward, Shervoni Mabatshoyev, who plays for Kapaz, came on as a substitute in the second half of the match.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ukraine reaches 90 wins – Path to 100
18:07
World football

Ukraine reaches 90 wins – Path to 100

Ukraine, one of Azerbaijan's opponents in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, has achieved its 90th official match victory
Sabah midfielder returns to training
17:36
Football

Sabah midfielder returns to training

Sabah midfielder Ayaz Guliyev has recovered from injury
Fernando Santos: "I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Novruz Holiday"
17:08
Football

Fernando Santos: "I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Novruz Holiday"

Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos shared this message during a press conference ahead of the friendly match
Azerbaijan head coach: "This match won’t earn us points, but we want to win" – INTERVIEW
16:45
Football

Azerbaijan head coach: "This match won’t earn us points, but we want to win" – INTERVIEW

Fernando Santos shared this statement during a press conference ahead of the friendly match against Haiti
Bahlul Mustafazada: "The team spirit is good, we want to win"
16:41
Football

Bahlul Mustafazada: "The team spirit is good, we want to win"

Azerbaijani national team defender Bahlul Mustafazade made this statement during a press conference
Ticket sales for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match announced
16:22
Football

Ticket sales for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match announced

A total of 1,400 tickets have been sold for the upcoming friendly match

Most read

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"
20 March 14:48
World football

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"

He mentioned that everything had already been decided before the World Cup in Qatar
PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker
19 March 09:26
Football

PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker

The 17-year-old winger is set to receive an offer with contract terms similar to those of Kylian Mbappé’s deal

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
20 March 17:45
Azerbaijan football

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22
Manuel Neuer considering national team return?
19 March 11:05
Football

Manuel Neuer considering national team return?

The 38-year-old goalkeeper is expected to wear the national jersey again for the 2026 FIFA World Cup