Leandro Gomes: "Haiti national team can be defeated"

"Azerbaijan's national team is on the right track."

Idman.biz reports that Leandro Gomes, a former forward for Azerbaijan's national team, shared his thoughts on the upcoming friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus in an interview with Sportal.az.

Gomes believes Azerbaijan can defeat Haiti: "I follow the Azerbaijani national team regularly. I know we have matches against Haiti and Belarus. Of course, it is possible to win both games. The Azerbaijani team has good players, and I believe they will secure a victory against Haiti tomorrow. Naturally, Haiti is also a strong team; I've seen their lineup, and they play in strong clubs. Nevertheless, these types of games are beneficial for our team ahead of the new cycle. I hope

Azerbaijan will perform well in both matches and that they will be successful both in terms of performance and motivation."

The 48-year-old veteran footballer played 18 matches for the Azerbaijani national team from 2006 to 2009.

Idman.biz