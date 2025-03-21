Former player attends club's anniversary - Contract terminated

Rafinha, the former Bayern Munich player, faced consequences for participating in the Franz Beckenbauer Cup, a tournament dedicated to Bayern Munich's 125th anniversary.

The 39-year-old defender, who went to Germany for personal reasons, did not inform his current club, Coritiba, about his intention to play in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, Coritiba terminated his contract.

Rafinha spent most of his career at Bayern Munich (2011-2019), winning 7 Bundesliga titles, and the 2013 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup titles. In January, after a 20-year break, he returned to his first club, Coritiba, where he played 10 matches in three months.

It is also worth noting that Rafinha made 4 appearances for the Brazil national team between 2008 and 2017.

