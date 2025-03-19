AFFA dismisses Neftchi’s appeal

The Azerbaijan Football Federation’s (AFFA) Appeal Arbitration Tribunal has held a meeting to review a complaint from Neftchi, the organization’s press service reported.

The tribunal examined the appeal submitted by the Baku club but ultimately rejected the complaint, Idman.biz reports.

Neftchi had appealed against the suspension of Bassala Sambou, who received a red card in the Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinal match against Kapaz.

However, the tribunal upheld the original decision, maintaining a two-match suspension and a fine of 1,500 AZN.

Idman.biz