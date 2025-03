Manuel Neuer could make a comeback to the German national team.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper is expected to wear the national jersey again for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

His return depends on the form of Barcelona’s goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen. Neuer had officially retired from international duty in 2024.

Neuer was a key part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad.

Idman.biz