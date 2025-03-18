Team honors alive player with a minute of silence - VIDEO

Before their home match against Levski, Bulgarian club Arda held a minute of silence in memory of their former player, 78-year-old Petko Ganchev, who was mistakenly reported dead.

Players gathered in the center circle to pay tribute, but after the match, it was discovered that Ganchev was actually alive, Idman.biz reports.

Arda’s press service immediately issued a statement:

"We sincerely apologize to our former player Petko Ganchev and his family for the incorrect information regarding his passing. We wish him many more years of good health and hope he continues to enjoy Arda’s success."

Ganchev himself took the situation with humor:

"When I got home, my wife met me in tears, shouting, ‘Petko, they said on TV that you died!’ After hearing that, I poured myself a drink and toasted to my health!"

Idman.biz