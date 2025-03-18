Former Neftchi goalkeeper Chingiz Ismayilov hospitalized due to health issues

Chingiz Ismayılov, the legendary former goalkeeper of Neftchi, has been hospitalized due to health problems.

The former AFFA Secretary General, who is set to turn 90 on April 12, is currently under medical care, Idman.biz reports citing Sportinfo.az.

Ismayilov is receiving close supervision in the hospital, and it is expected that he will remain there for some time.

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has shown great concern for his health, ensuring that the medical process is being carried out with the highest standards by coordinating with the hospital.

Ismayilov is widely regarded for his contributions to Azerbaijani football and his impactful career in the sport.

