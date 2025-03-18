Manchester United has announced an increase in season ticket prices for next season, despite the club’s ongoing struggles.

Ticket prices will rise by approximately 5%, equating to an average increase of £2.50 per match, Idman.biz reports.

However, the club has frozen prices for children under 16, emphasizing its commitment to making Old Trafford accessible to future generations of fans.

United stated that the price adjustments aim to balance affordability for supporters with the club’s financial sustainability.

Currently, Manchester United sits 13th in the Premier League standings.

Idman.biz