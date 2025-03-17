Vagif Sadygov: “Turan Tovuz's recent results cause concern” - INTERVIEW

Interview with Vagif Sadygov, Chairman of the AFFA Coaches Committee

- How would you evaluate the recently completed 27th round of the Misli Premier League?

- Looking at the last round, we see that there is currently a fierce competition in the championship. Where there is competition, there is growth. In such a situation, fan interest also increases. I believe there will be a tense battle until the end, both to avoid relegation and to qualify for European competitions.

- Which team do you think will be relegated from the elite league?

- It's difficult to say anything right now, as there are still nine rounds left. After the break, the Kapaz vs Səbail match is scheduled. It’s possible that this match will decide the fate of one team. However, we may not find an answer to who will be relegated until the championship ends. We also need to consider the personal matches between the teams. Results in those matches could change the balance.

- Did you expect Qarabağ to lose points in their match against Kapaz?

- Every team plays against Qarabag with a different motivation. We can see that. In the mentioned match, Kapaz fought till the end and didn’t allow Qarabag to show their good qualities, earning a well-deserved point.

- Turan Tovuz continue their series of unsuccessful results.

- Yes, the recent results of Turan Tovuz are concerning. The team, which had high expectations, is struggling to achieve positive results. The western representative added excitement to the championship from the very first round. I believe that from now on, the team will give its best to reach European competitions and will delight its fans with better performances.

- Do you think Sumgayit will be able to maintain its current position in the upcoming rounds?

- Sumgayit had been playing good football even before this round. Vagif Javadov, despite being on the brink of a crisis, took important steps and made things easier with two consecutive wins. Although he has been criticized, Vagif managed to find strength within himself and helped the team get out of this situation. With 28 points, they have the opportunity for a comfortable finish at least until the end of the season. However, we know Sumgayit as a team with big ambitions and goals. I believe they will fight till the end to reach higher places.

- What do you think about the Sabail controversy at the end of the round?

- Javid Huseynov had just started coaching in the elite league. We would love to see his journey be successful and continuous. It seems that publicizing internal problems comes from Javid Huseynov’s lack of experience. Every coach faces various challenges, and this is part of the learning process. What is important now is that he learns from this experience and continues successfully. We hope that young coaches will develop and contribute to Azerbaijani football.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz