Best team of round: Zira leads the standings

The third round of the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season has concluded, marking the end of post-winter break fixtures.

A total of 55 matches were played across nine rounds in 2025, with teams scoring 97 goals. The standout team of the round was Zira, Idman.biz reports.

Zira secured the most wins (7) and conceded the fewest goals.

Rashad Sadygov’s squad also recorded the fewest draws and losses, finishing the round with 22 points and the best goal difference. Their impressive run has elevated them to second place in the standings.

Qarabag, led by Gurban Gurbanov, outscored all other teams but finished the round with 17 points.

Neftchi, under Samir Abasov, also showed strong form, ranking third in the round’s performance table.

At the bottom, Araz-Nakhchivan struggled the most, managing just one win. Despite having the same points as Sumgayit, their overall performance placed them as the weakest team of the round.

With the final phase of the season approaching, the competition remains fierce at both ends of the table.

Idman.biz