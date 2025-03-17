National team coach: "Players competing in Spain and other countries are under our watch"

"Our national team players competing in Spain and other countries are all being closely monitored."

Azerbaijan U17 head coach Agil Nabiyev made this statement in an interview with Report, emphasizing that the coaching staff is keeping track of players abroad while also looking to invite new talents to the squad, Idman.biz reports.

"This will be our first training camp with the team. We've been following the players in the leagues, and now we want to assess them in person. We have new players, and we aim to see each of them in action. Our first friendly matches will serve as preparation for the European Championship, giving us a chance to test these new players.

Additionally, we will work on gathering more information on potential call-ups for the next training camp. This is not our final squad—four of our players are currently with the U18 team under Ilham Yadullayev, while others are dealing with injuries. We have also planned to invite additional players. Naturally, we are monitoring our national team players competing in Spain and other countries. At the moment, we have invited three players from Spain and one from Germany."

Nabiyev’s team will play two friendly matches against Belarus’ U17 squad on March 23 and 26.

