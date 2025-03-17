17 March 2025
EN

Experts believe in Aykhan Abbasov: He will bring innovation to the national team with his experience

Football
News
17 March 2025 13:58
12
Experts believe in Aykhan Abbasov: He will bring innovation to the national team with his experience

"The appointment of Aykhan Abbasov as the head coach of the U21 national team is the right choice."

In an interview with AZERTAC, Vagif Sadygov, Chairman of the AFFA Coaches Committee, discussed Aykhan Abbasov’s appointment as the head coach of the Azerbaijan U21 national football team, emphasizing that the 43-year-old coach is deserving of this position, Idman.biz reports.

"Over the past few years, Aykhan has proven himself at the clubs he has worked with. I believe he will be successful with the U21 team as well. Of course, it’s a very challenging job, and he needs support in this endeavor. The main goal here is to send players to the senior national team, but we also need to achieve good results. We should not get our players used to losing. Many of the players who previously worked under head coach Samir Aliyev are now playing for the senior national team."

Sadygov believes that Abbasov’s experience at both Shamakhi and the national team will not cause any difficulties: "In world football, we sometimes see head coaches who work in two places and fail to achieve the desired results. But I am confident that Abbasov will manage this. Perhaps Shamakhi will become the main core of the U21 team in the future. Time will tell. I just hope it will be beneficial for our football."

Former captain of the Azerbaijan national team and Qarabag, Maksim Medvedev, also believes that Aykhan Abbasov’s work with the national team will be successful. He stated, "Whenever the topic comes up, I say that wherever Abbasov goes, he manages to deliver results. His working principles really interest me. This will be his first time working with the national team. The best players are being brought into the U21 team. I think he will form a strong collective. I believe he will be successful. Aykhan Abbasov will bring innovation to the national team with his experience."

The 35-year-old former defender also highlighted that working in two roles may be challenging for Abbasov: "He probably had a conversation with the Shamakhi management about this. Both the club and the national team will support him. The technical staff will also have a significant role to play. Aykhan Abbasov is a coach with high ambitions. He never shies away from any task and is always thinking of new ideas."

The AFFA has signed a two-year contract with Aykhan Abbasov.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Best team of round: Zira leads the standings
14:49
Football

Best team of round: Zira leads the standings

A total of 55 matches were played across nine rounds in 2025, with teams scoring 97 goals

National team coach: "Players competing in Spain and other countries are under our watch"
14:12
Football

National team coach: "Players competing in Spain and other countries are under our watch"

Azerbaijan U17 head coach Agil Nabiyev emphasized that the coaching staff is keeping track of players abroad
Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd
13:44
Football

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists
Sabail Executive Director: “The head coach's resignation is due to results”
12:42
Football

Sabail Executive Director: “The head coach's resignation is due to results”

The resignation of head coach Javid Huseynov is directly related to the team's performance
Abdellah Zoubir marks 300th game with Qarabag
12:26
Football

Abdellah Zoubir marks 300th game with Qarabag

The French midfielder reached this achievement during the 27th round of the Misli Premier League
New head coach at Sabail
11:57
Football

New head coach at Sabail

A new head coach has been appointed at Sabail

Most read

Neymar Left Out of Brazil Squad
15 March 09:53
Football

Neymar Left Out of Brazil Squad

Head coach Dorival Júnior made the decision after consulting with the medical staff
Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO
15 March 11:03
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with being substituted in the 61st minute of the match against Al-Kholood
Controversy over refereeing in Red Devils Match - 'The Devil Wears Blue'
14 March 17:44
Football

Controversy over refereeing in Red Devils Match - 'The Devil Wears Blue'

Real Sociedad has expressed dissatisfaction with the refereeing in their match against Manchester United

Salah and Moyes named February’s best in Premier League
14 March 17:56
Football

Salah and Moyes named February’s best in Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of February