Azerbaijani national team defender Zamig Aliyev's club, Egnatia, continues to lead the Albanian championship.

The team secured a 1-1 draw at home against Tirana in the 30th round, bringing their points tally to 54, Idman.biz reports.

Aliyev received a yellow card in the 45+5th minute of the match.

Notably, both teams finished the game with ten players, as each had a player sent off with a red card.

Idman.biz