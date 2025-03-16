Man City stumble again as Brighton snatch draw – VIDEO

Matchday 28 of the English Premier League kicked off with an exciting set of fixtures.

Reigning champions Manchester City hosted Brighton in what turned out to be a frustrating evening for the home side, Idman.biz reports.

City took the lead twice but failed to secure the win, as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Premier League – Matchday 28

March 15

19:00. Manchester City 2-2 Brighton

Goals: Haaland (11' pen.), Marmoush (39') – Estupiñán (21'), Khusanov (48' OG)

19:00. Everton 1-1 West Ham

19:00. Ipswich 2-4 Nottingham Forest

19:00. Southampton 1-2 Wolverhampton

21:30. Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford

Idman.biz