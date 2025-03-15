15 March 2025
EN

Fans demand - Conte should return

Football
News
15 March 2025 14:41
15
Fans demand - Conte should return

Juventus fans want Antonio Conte.

Tuttosport has come up with this idea., Idman.biz reports.

The newspaper conducted a survey among Juventus fans about who they would like to see as the team's head coach.

More than 50% of those who voted named Conte, the current coach of Napoli. 55-year-old specialist led Juve from 2011 to 2014 and led the team to three consecutive Serie A championships.

25% of those who voted voted for Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, and 10% voted for Roberto Mancini, who is currently unemployed.

Juventus, which cannot become Italian champions after 2020, has been coached by Thiago Motta since this season and the team is currently in 4th place, 9 points behind the leader Inter.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Famous coach who came to Baku for Kadi: "You will see a different Borges"
15:15
Football

Famous coach who came to Baku for Kadi: "You will see a different Borges"

Lucas Carvalho, one of the well-known performance coaches in Brazil, came to Qarabag's camp for Kadi Borges

Rivals' GOALS
15:15
Football

Rivals' GOALS

Today's Misli Premier League match between Kepez and Qarabağ may be remembered as a significant event

Samir Aliyev's attitude to the appointment of his successor: "It is a signal for them"
15:03
Football

Samir Aliyev's attitude to the appointment of his successor: "It is a signal for them"

He assessed the squad of the Azerbaijani national team for the friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus
Kobbie Mainoo is a target for Real Madrid
13:23
Football

Kobbie Mainoo is a target for Real Madrid

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo could continue his career in Spain
Mbappe's new team
13:14
Football

Mbappe's new team

Kylian Mbappe will now watch sailing races
Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO
11:03
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is upset - PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with being substituted in the 61st minute of the match against Al-Kholood

Most read

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
14 March 09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash
Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed
13 March 09:15
Football

Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed

The Champions League quarter-final draw has set up thrilling encounters for the next stage of the tournament

Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO
14 March 10:04
Football

Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO

Inter Miami secured their spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with a convincing 2-0 victory

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed
14 March 09:21
Football

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed

The UEFA Conference League quarterfinal lineup is now set