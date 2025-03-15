Fans demand - Conte should return

Juventus fans want Antonio Conte.

Tuttosport has come up with this idea., Idman.biz reports.

The newspaper conducted a survey among Juventus fans about who they would like to see as the team's head coach.

More than 50% of those who voted named Conte, the current coach of Napoli. 55-year-old specialist led Juve from 2011 to 2014 and led the team to three consecutive Serie A championships.

25% of those who voted voted for Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, and 10% voted for Roberto Mancini, who is currently unemployed.

Juventus, which cannot become Italian champions after 2020, has been coached by Thiago Motta since this season and the team is currently in 4th place, 9 points behind the leader Inter.

