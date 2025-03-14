New favorite in Champions League - Barcelona

The Opta supercomputer has updated the rankings of the UEFA Champions League favorites after the Round of 16.

Barcelona is now considered the top contender for the title, Idman.biz reports.

The supercomputer gives the Catalan club a 20.4% chance of winning the tournament.

Before the Round of 16 second-leg matches, Liverpool was considered the favorite, but Arne Slot's side was eliminated by PSG.



Champions League title probabilities:

Barcelona – 20.4%

Paris Saint-Germain – 19.3%

Arsenal – 16.8%

Inter Milan – 16.4%

Real Madrid – 13.6%

Bayern Munich – 9.7%

Aston Villa – 2.8%

Borussia Dortmund – 1%



