13 March 2025
EN

Sabail captain Yusif Nabiyev: "We don't see relegation to the Lower League as an option" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
13 March 2025 18:02
21
Sabail captain Yusif Nabiyev: "We don't see relegation to the Lower League as an option" - INTERVIEW

In an exclusive interview with Report, Yusif Nabiyev, the captain of Sabail, shared his thoughts on the team's current situation.

- Sabail lost to Zira in the final minutes of the XXVI round of the Misli Premier League. What stopped you from securing a point?

- We prepared very seriously for this game. Our aim was to leave the match with at least one point, and at this stage, even one point is crucial for us. It's difficult to make a team like Zira stumble. They kept applying pressure throughout the game. In the last moments of the match, there was a lapse in concentration, and unfortunately, we couldn't withstand it. A corner kick in the final moments led to the goal. If that hadn't happened, the match would have ended in a 0-0 draw. We’ll focus on the upcoming games, as it’s not wise to dwell on just one match.

- The team hasn't won in the last 6 matches. How concerned are you about the current situation?

- Naturally, this is an undesirable situation, and it doesn't satisfy us. We've had draws in the last 6 games, and we could have won those matches. I believe we will put an end to this winless streak soon.

- Sabail is currently in 10th place on the league table, 4 points behind 9th place. How is the mood in the team?

- Right now, all of us, both my teammates and myself, are focused on closing that 4-point gap. We have 10 games ahead of us, and we're determined to fight our way out of this difficult situation. I am confident that we will succeed.

- As captain, have you had a conversation with head coach Javid Huseynov about the current situation?

- Yes, we do have regular discussions with the head coach. He emphasizes that no matter what, we must get the team out of this difficult situation. There’s no turning back. We must earn points from every match. Our performances have been solid, and we’ve been fighting hard, but we just can't seem to finish the job. I believe we will address this issue and overcome this shortcoming.

- If the team is relegated to the First League, would that be a disaster?

- Sabail doesn’t deserve to leave the Premier League. As players, we don’t see relegation to the lower league as an option for ourselves either. However, this is the regulation, and at the end of the day, one team must leave the elite division. These situations happen in world football as well. Of course, we don't want to be that team. Personally, I wouldn't want the team I play for to be relegated to the First League.

- You have a tough match ahead against Neftchi. What are your thoughts on this game?

- This match is very important for us. As I mentioned earlier, we need to earn points. There’s no other option. Given that we’ll be playing at home, I believe we can secure a victory.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Top balls for mext season in Azerbaijan Leagues - PHOTO
18:00
Azerbaijan football

Top balls for mext season in Azerbaijan Leagues - PHOTO

The balls to be used in the Azerbaijan leagues for the 2025/2026 season have been finalized
Araz-Nakhchivan fines Felipe Santos - Reason
17:16
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan fines Felipe Santos - Reason

The Araz-Nakhchivan leadership has fined their player Felipe Santos

Where does the 'First League – national team' route lead?
16:59
Football

Where does the 'First League – national team' route lead?

The Azerbaijan national football team’s squad announcement today featured an unexpected inclusion

Champions League: No quarter-final without Spaniards for 20 years
16:47
Football

Champions League: No quarter-final without Spaniards for 20 years

This marks the first time in the last five years that all the "Big Five" countries are represented at this stage

Tuncay Sanli: "Joshgun Diniyev is an important player for our team"
16:33
Football

Tuncay Sanli: "Joshgun Diniyev is an important player for our team"

Sanli, a former player of both the Turkiye national team and Fenerbahce, discussed Joshgun Diniyev

Fernando Santos' revamped national team - RESEARCH
15:50
Football

Fernando Santos' revamped national team - RESEARCH

Head coach Fernando Santos has called up 25 players for his first friendly matches in charge

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW
11 March 15:18
Football

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW

An interview with Araz-Nakhchivan player Felipe Santos

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team