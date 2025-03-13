Sabail captain Yusif Nabiyev: "We don't see relegation to the Lower League as an option" - INTERVIEW

In an exclusive interview with Report, Yusif Nabiyev, the captain of Sabail, shared his thoughts on the team's current situation.

- Sabail lost to Zira in the final minutes of the XXVI round of the Misli Premier League. What stopped you from securing a point?

- We prepared very seriously for this game. Our aim was to leave the match with at least one point, and at this stage, even one point is crucial for us. It's difficult to make a team like Zira stumble. They kept applying pressure throughout the game. In the last moments of the match, there was a lapse in concentration, and unfortunately, we couldn't withstand it. A corner kick in the final moments led to the goal. If that hadn't happened, the match would have ended in a 0-0 draw. We’ll focus on the upcoming games, as it’s not wise to dwell on just one match.

- The team hasn't won in the last 6 matches. How concerned are you about the current situation?

- Naturally, this is an undesirable situation, and it doesn't satisfy us. We've had draws in the last 6 games, and we could have won those matches. I believe we will put an end to this winless streak soon.

- Sabail is currently in 10th place on the league table, 4 points behind 9th place. How is the mood in the team?

- Right now, all of us, both my teammates and myself, are focused on closing that 4-point gap. We have 10 games ahead of us, and we're determined to fight our way out of this difficult situation. I am confident that we will succeed.

- As captain, have you had a conversation with head coach Javid Huseynov about the current situation?

- Yes, we do have regular discussions with the head coach. He emphasizes that no matter what, we must get the team out of this difficult situation. There’s no turning back. We must earn points from every match. Our performances have been solid, and we’ve been fighting hard, but we just can't seem to finish the job. I believe we will address this issue and overcome this shortcoming.

- If the team is relegated to the First League, would that be a disaster?

- Sabail doesn’t deserve to leave the Premier League. As players, we don’t see relegation to the lower league as an option for ourselves either. However, this is the regulation, and at the end of the day, one team must leave the elite division. These situations happen in world football as well. Of course, we don't want to be that team. Personally, I wouldn't want the team I play for to be relegated to the First League.

- You have a tough match ahead against Neftchi. What are your thoughts on this game?

- This match is very important for us. As I mentioned earlier, we need to earn points. There’s no other option. Given that we’ll be playing at home, I believe we can secure a victory.

