Qarabag official: "Referee and VAR should have intervened"

The referee and VAR should have intervened during the match against Araz- Nakhchivan, says Qarabag FC’s general director, Emrah Celikel.

Idman.biz reports that speaking to Report, Celikel commented on the AFFA Disciplinary Committee decision to sanction two Qarabag players for incidents during the controversial match: "There’s no need to exaggerate the issue. Situations like this happen in world football. After matches, disciplinary committees review overlooked incidents and penalize players accordingly. There’s nothing unusual about it. If Elvin Cafarquliyev and Musa Gurbanli made mistakes, we accept that."

However, he expressed surprise at the ruling, noting that VAR was available during the match: "We are not filing a complaint, but we are surprised by the decision. Since VAR was in place and the referees were monitoring the game, if our players exhibited misconduct, they should have been penalized immediately. The absence of two key players is a significant blow as we prepare for upcoming matches. The referee and VAR should have intervened at the time."

The AFFA Disciplinary Committee has suspended Elvin Cafarquliyev and Musa Gurbanli for two matches—one of which is conditional—due to aggressive behavior in the Misli Premier League’s Matchweek 26 fixture against Araz-Nakhchivan.

Idman.biz