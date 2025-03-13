National team coach: "Players will be allowed to fast during training"

Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos has expressed his respect for the players’ religious practices, confirming that players will be allowed to fast during training sessions.

The Portuguese coach spoke at a press conference about allowing players to fast during training and matches before the upcoming friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus, Idman.biz reports.

"Of course, it will be allowed. This is normal. In my opinion, we must respect such matters. We will try to schedule training hours accordingly and adjust our daily routine to the situation," he said. Santos also took the opportunity to congratulate Azerbaijanis on the upcoming holidays.

Azerbaijan national team will face Haiti on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, followed by a match against Belarus on March 25 at Bank Respublika Arena.

