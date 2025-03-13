Real Madrid advances in Champions League after penalty shootout win over Atletico - VIDEO

The latest Madrid derby saw Atletico and Real Madrid clash in a tense knockout battle.

Gallagher opened the scoring in the 28th second, but no further goals followed in regulation time, Idman.biz reports.

With the aggregate score tied at 2-2, the match went into extra time, eventually leading to a penalty shootout. Defending champions Real Madrid converted their penalties more precisely and secured a quarterfinal spot.

In the quarter-finals, PSG - Aston Villa, Arsenal - Real Madrid, Barcelona - Borussia D, Bayern - Inter will face off.

Champions League: Round of 16 results

March 12, second leg matches

00:00. Atlético Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (AET, 0-0, Pen. 2-4)

Goal: Gallagher (1')

First Leg: Real Madrid won 2-1

00:00. Arsenal 2-2 PSV

Goals: Zinchenko (6'), Rice (37') – Perišić (18'), Drieu (70')

First Leg: Arsenal won 7-1

00:00. Aston Villa 3-0 Club Brugge

Goals: Marco Asensio (51', 61'), Maatsen (57')

First Leg: Aston Villa won 3-1

21:45. Lille 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Goals: David (5') – Emre Can (54' pen.), Bayer (65')

First Leg: 1-1

