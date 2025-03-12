Mini-Football World Cup draw: Azerbaijan awaits opponents

The draw for the Mini-Football World Cup will take place today.

The event will be held at the Shusha hall of the Ritz Carlton Baku hotel, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament, set to be hosted in Baku this May, will feature 32 teams, divided into 8 groups. Prior to the draw, the teams have been placed into four pots, with Azerbaijan listed among the top-seeded teams.

Pot 1: Romania, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Hungary, Mexico, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Azerbaijan.

Pot 2: Bulgaria, Montenegro, USA, France, Ukraine, Georgia, Mauritania, Ghana.

Pot 3: England, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Thailand, UAE, Chad, Spain, Slovenia.

Pot 4: Poland, India, Turkiye, Costa Rica, Israel, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Argentina.

The draw ceremony is set to begin at 18:00.

Idman.biz