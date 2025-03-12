Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today.

Four second-leg matches will take place, Idman.biz reports.

In France, Lille will face Borussia Dortmund, while English clubs Arsenal and Aston Villa will host PSV and Club Brugge, respectively. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will clash in another thrilling Madrid derby.

The quarter-finals will kick off on April 8.

Champions League, Round of 16

Second leg

March 12

21:45. Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund (First leg: 1-1)

00:00. Arsenal vs. PSV (First leg: 7-1)

00:00. Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge (First leg: 3-1)

00:00. Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid (First leg: 1-2)

