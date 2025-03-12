12 March 2025
EN

Liverpool suffer first-ever UCL penalty shootout defeat

Football
News
12 March 2025 09:48
16
Liverpool suffer first-ever UCL penalty shootout defeat

For the first time in history, Liverpool has lost a UEFA Champions League (or European Cup) match on penalties.

The English club fell to PSG in the Round of 16 after both teams secured 1-0 away wins, leading to a penalty shootout, Idman.biz reports.

PSG clinched victory with a 4-1 scoreline, sending Liverpool out of the tournament.

Liverpool’s previous UCL penalty shootout wins:
1984 Final – vs. Roma
2005 Final – vs. AC Milan
2007 Semi-final – vs. Chelsea

This marks Liverpool’s first loss in a UCL penalty shootout after three previous triumphs.

Meanwhile, PSG became only the second French club to win a European penalty shootout, following Bordeaux’s 1985 quarterfinal victory over Dnipro.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Brazilian record in Champions League
10:30
Football

Brazilian record in Champions League

Barcelona winger Raphinha has set a new record in the UEFA Champions League

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Azerbaijan faces Luxembourg
09:45
Football

Azerbaijan faces Luxembourg

The team will play its opening match today
Leader suffers setback, Azerbaijan maintains position - UEFA Ranking
09:39
Football

Leader suffers setback, Azerbaijan maintains position - UEFA Ranking

The second-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have kicked off

UCL: Bayern and Inter reach quarterfinals, PSG defeats Liverpool in penalty shootout - VIDEO
09:06
Football

UCL: Bayern and Inter reach quarterfinals, PSG defeats Liverpool in penalty shootout - VIDEO

The Champions League Round of 16 tie between Liverpool and PSG could not be decided over two legs
Vladyslav Veremeev: "We deserved to win against Sabah"
11 March 18:00
Football

Vladyslav Veremeev: "We deserved to win against Sabah"

Ukrainian footballer commented on his team's victory over Sabah in Matchday 26 of the Misli Premier League

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Salah tried to prevent substitution
9 March 16:52
Football

Salah tried to prevent substitution

In the match of the 28th round of the Premier League, when the leader Liverpool won at home against the outsider Southampton (3:1), an interesting incident occurred
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points