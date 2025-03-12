Liverpool suffer first-ever UCL penalty shootout defeat

For the first time in history, Liverpool has lost a UEFA Champions League (or European Cup) match on penalties.

The English club fell to PSG in the Round of 16 after both teams secured 1-0 away wins, leading to a penalty shootout, Idman.biz reports.

PSG clinched victory with a 4-1 scoreline, sending Liverpool out of the tournament.

Liverpool’s previous UCL penalty shootout wins:

1984 Final – vs. Roma

2005 Final – vs. AC Milan

2007 Semi-final – vs. Chelsea

This marks Liverpool’s first loss in a UCL penalty shootout after three previous triumphs.

Meanwhile, PSG became only the second French club to win a European penalty shootout, following Bordeaux’s 1985 quarterfinal victory over Dnipro.

