For the first time in history, Liverpool has lost a UEFA Champions League (or European Cup) match on penalties.
The English club fell to PSG in the Round of 16 after both teams secured 1-0 away wins, leading to a penalty shootout, Idman.biz reports.
PSG clinched victory with a 4-1 scoreline, sending Liverpool out of the tournament.
Liverpool’s previous UCL penalty shootout wins:
1984 Final – vs. Roma
2005 Final – vs. AC Milan
2007 Semi-final – vs. Chelsea
This marks Liverpool’s first loss in a UCL penalty shootout after three previous triumphs.
Meanwhile, PSG became only the second French club to win a European penalty shootout, following Bordeaux’s 1985 quarterfinal victory over Dnipro.
Idman.biz