Azerbaijan national football team’s head coach, Fernando Santos, will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming friendly matches.

The AFFA press service has confirmed that the event will take place on March 13 at 11:00 AM at AFFA’s administrative building, Idman.biz reports.

The national team will play two friendlies this month:

March 22 vs. Haiti at Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, Sumgayit

March 25 vs. Belarus at Bank Respublika Arena

Idman.biz