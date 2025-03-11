11 March 2025
Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW

11 March 2025 15:18
16
Felipe Santos, the foreign player of Araz-Nakhchivan, who both scored a goal and received a red card in the 26th round of the Misli Premier League against Qarabag, spoke to Sportal.az.

- Araz-Nakhchivan lost 1:3 to Qarabag in the 26th round of the Misli Premier League. Do you think you could have won this match?

- We played well in this match. We even scored the first goal and were ahead. However, unfortunately, we couldn’t hold on to the lead. Qarabag is a very strong team, and they took advantage of the goal-scoring opportunities they had.

- The referee showed you a red card. Do you think it was only you who should have received the red card in that situation?

- For a few games now, the things happening to our players have been quite strange. This was proven once again in the match against Qarabag. Regarding that incident, I simply approached to calm down the argument. However, when a player grabs you by the neck, it’s a sign of disrespect. I just pushed his hand away so he would release me, and he fell in front of the referee, who then showed me the red card.

- How would you describe Yassine Benzia’s behavior towards you?

- This is part of the game. Benzia is working for the success of his team, and I am working for the success of mine. We still have the country cup matches ahead. Nothing is over yet.

- Do you think you could have won if you hadn’t been sent off?

- Qarabag was already leading the match. It would have been tough anyway, but there were still a few minutes left. Maybe we could have managed a draw. But the referee sent me off, so I congratulate him for that.

- You won’t be playing in a few more games. Will it be tough for Araz-Nakhchivan?

- I won’t be playing against Shamakhi. I hope my team wins. We want to qualify for European competitions, and we will fight until the end. We are united and have a great team.

- Did you talk to the referee after the match with Qarabag?

- No.

Idman.biz

