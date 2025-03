Kapaz player Shervoni Mabatshoev has been called up to the Tajikistan national team for the upcoming matches.

The midfielder received a call-up for the next two games, Idman.biz reports.

Tajikistan will play a friendly match against Belarus on March 20, followed by an Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Timor-Leste five days later.

Both matches will be held in Dushanbe.

