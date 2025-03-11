11 March 2025
Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

Football
News
11 March 2025 10:29
The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today.

Four thrilling encounters are set for the night, Idman.biz reports.

Barcelona will host Benfica, while Liverpool welcomes PSG to Anfield. Both home teams will aim to defend their narrow first-leg leads.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan, holding a stronger advantage, will take on Feyenoord at home. Bayern Munich, after a dominant win in the first leg, will visit Bayer Leverkusen.

The Round of 16 concludes on March 12, with four more matches on the schedule.

Champions League – Round of 16 (Second Leg) Matches
March 11
21:45. Barcelona vs. Benfica (First leg: 1-0)
00:00. Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord (First leg: 2-0)
00:00. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich (First leg: 0-3)
00:00. Liverpool vs. PSG (First leg: 1-0)

