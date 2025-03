The best clubs in the world for the month have been revealed.

The IFFHS has announced the teams that earned the most points in the world rankings for February, Idman.biz reports.

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points during the month.

PSG followed in second place with 68 points. Real Sociedad earned 62 points, Benfica 58, and Bayern Munich 57 points.

Arsenal was named the best in January.

Idman.biz