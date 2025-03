Juventus endured a night to forget in Serie A Matchday 28, falling 0-4 at home to Atalanta—their worst home defeat in the league in nearly six decades.

Idman.biz reports that the last time the Bianconeri lost by such a margin in Serie A was in 1967, when Torino crushed them 4-0 in the Turin Derby.

Juventus’ most recent heavy defeat in the league came on January 13, 2023, when they were beaten 5-1 by Napoli away from home.

