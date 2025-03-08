Mozambique national football player in Zira

Zira has agreed with a new football player.

The press service of the Baku club announced this, Idman.biz reports.

The capital's representative has joined Ricardo Martins Guimaraes Quima to its squad. A contract has been signed with the Mozambican midfielder until the summer of 2027.

29-year-old football player has played for the Portuguese clubs Oliveirense, Sporting B, Akademika, Chavez, Poland's LKS Lodz and Turkiye's Igdırspor during his career. The football player, who is a member of the Mozambique national team, scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team.

Idman.biz