Bournemouth player Antoine Semeno has caught the attention of Premier League giants.

25-year-old winger is in the target list of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham, Idman.biz reports.

The latter are preparing to start negotiations on the transfer. The London club plans to send an offer of 40 million euros.

Semeno has scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists in 30 matches this season.

Idman.biz