7 March 2025
Donald Guerrier: "Qarabag's Europa League struggles shouldn't be overblown"

7 March 2025 14:10
29
Donald Guerrier believes that Qarabag FK's underwhelming performance in the UEFA Europa League shouldn't be exaggerated.

The former Haitian footballer, who previously played for the Aghdam-based club, shared his thoughts with AZERTAC, Idman.biz reports.

Guerrier pointed out that even world-renowned clubs like Manchester City have faced tough seasons: "Such situations are rare in football, but they do happen. Perhaps there are internal issues at the English club, but it's impossible to know from the outside. I know Qarabag’s head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, very well. He will address the shortcomings within the team. As I said, any club in world football can go through a downturn—it's completely normal. But this doesn’t mean the players lack skill. Sometimes, small details can cause setbacks. Injuries, for example, are the number one issue. When a key player is sidelined, the coaching staff faces difficulties. The team also had some unlucky moments in certain matches. However, I’m confident that next season, Qarabag will once again represent Azerbaijan with honor in European competitions."

Donald Guerrier played for Qarabag FK during two separate periods: from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2020 to 2021.

Idman.biz

