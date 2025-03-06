6 March 2025
Football
News
6 March 2025 09:19
34
Leaders gain, Azerbaijan maintains position in UEFA rankings

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have concluded.

UEFA has released the latest country rankings following the completion of four matches, Idman.biz reports.

The top-ranked nations—England, Spain, Italy, and Germany—all secured valuable points, while the overall standings remained unchanged.

Azerbaijan, which no longer has any clubs competing in European tournaments this season, has retained its 28th position with a total of 19.625 points.

The country's clubs earned 2.875 points in the current season, contributed by:
Zira and Qarabag – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points

At the top of the rankings, England leads with 107.482 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

21.750

107.482

6/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

18.437

93.793

4/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

19.607

90.168

6/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

16.421

84.331

4/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

15.000

70.165

3/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

14.750

66.650

4/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

16.050

62.066

2/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

15.250

56.450

2/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

10.350

43.900

1/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

9.900

43.500

1/ 5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

11.687

38.312

2/ 4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

9.812

37.687

2/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.550

35.350

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

8.450

34.750

1/ 5

15

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.656

33.981

1/ 4

16

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

1/ 5

17

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

9.750

33.000

2/ 4

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

10.062

27.037

1/ 4

20

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.125

25.875

1/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.625

24.000

4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.750

23.250

1/ 4

26

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

4.333

22.632

0

27

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

28

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

29

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

30

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

8.218

19.468

1/ 4

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

5.343

14.968

4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.562

13.520

4

34

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

4.281

12.781

1/ 4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

37

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

