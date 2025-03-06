Leaders gain, Azerbaijan maintains position in UEFA rankings

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have concluded.
UEFA has released the latest country rankings following the completion of four matches, Idman.biz reports.
The top-ranked nations—England, Spain, Italy, and Germany—all secured valuable points, while the overall standings remained unchanged.
Azerbaijan, which no longer has any clubs competing in European tournaments this season, has retained its 28th position with a total of 19.625 points.
The country's clubs earned 2.875 points in the current season, contributed by:
Zira and Qarabag – 1.250 points each
Sabah – 0.250 points
Sumgayit – 0.125 points
At the top of the rankings, England leads with 107.482 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
21.750
|
107.482
|
6/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
18.437
|
93.793
|
4/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
19.607
|
90.168
|
6/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
16.421
|
84.331
|
4/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
15.000
|
70.165
|
3/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
14.750
|
66.650
|
4/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
16.050
|
62.066
|
2/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
15.250
|
56.450
|
2/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
10.350
|
43.900
|
1/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
9.900
|
43.500
|
1/ 5
|
11
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
11.687
|
38.312
|
2/ 4
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
9.812
|
37.687
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.550
|
35.350
|
1/ 5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
8.450
|
34.750
|
1/ 5
|
15
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
7.656
|
33.981
|
1/ 4
|
16
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
1/ 5
|
17
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
9.750
|
33.000
|
2/ 4
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
4
|
19
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
10.062
|
27.037
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27.025
|
4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
10.125
|
25.875
|
1/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.725
|
25.500
|
5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.600
|
24.400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
6.625
|
24.000
|
4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
7.750
|
23.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
22.632
|
0
|
27
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
4
|
28
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19.875
|
4
|
29
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
4
|
30
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
8.218
|
19.468
|
1/ 4
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
5.343
|
14.968
|
4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.562
|
13.520
|
4
|
34
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
4.281
|
12.781
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12.250
|
4
|
37
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz