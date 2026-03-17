17 March 2026
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Real Madrid celebrates Arda Guler’s long-range strike with Oscar-themed

World football
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17 March 2026 10:15
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Real Madrid celebrates Arda Guler’s long-range strike with Oscar-themed

Real Madrid have found a creative way to celebrate Arda Guler’s spectacular goal in their La Liga victory over Elche, turning the moment into an Oscar-themed social media post.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Turkish midfielder sealed Real Madrid’s 4-1 win in the 28th round of La Liga with a remarkable strike in the 89th minute. The 21-year-old spotted Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro well off his line and launched a bold effort from inside his own half, sending the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The goal quickly drew attention across social media, with many fans praising the audacity and precision of the long-range attempt.

After the match, Real Madrid joined the celebration in a humorous way. The club posted a graphic on its official social media accounts styled as a movie poster, featuring Guler and the title “The man who scored from his own half”, with the caption “Produced by Real Madrid”.

The post also included a playful line referencing the film industry’s biggest awards: “And the Oscar for the best goal goes to…”. The reference came shortly after the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, which took place overnight from March 15 to 16 in Los Angeles.

Idman.Biz
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