5 March 2025
EN

Biggest goal difference in Premier League history

Football
News
5 March 2025 11:44
33
Biggest goal difference in Premier League history

For the first time in Azerbaijani Championship history, the total goal difference between two teams in their head-to-head matches has exceeded 100.

This milestone was reached in the matches between Qarabag and Sumgayit, Idman.biz reports.

In their 50 encounters, excluding technical results, Qarabag has scored 124 goals, while Sumgayit has netted just 23.

The second-largest goal difference in head-to-head matchups is Qarabag’s encounters with Shamakhi, where the Aghdam team holds a 68-goal advantage, with a scoreline of 114-46.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Cristian Avram: “We definitely didn’t deserve to lose” - INTERVIEW
13:44
Football

Cristian Avram: “We definitely didn’t deserve to lose” - INTERVIEW

Araz-Nakhchivan goalkeeper Cristian Avram reflects on draw against Sabah and upcoming challenges
Former national team footballer arrested in Moscow
12:47
Football

Former national team footballer arrested in Moscow

The 31-year-old former midfielder is accused of being part of a fraudulent group
Azerbaijan Championship: Vasilije Bakić scores milestone 850th goal
11:32
Football

Azerbaijan Championship: Vasilije Bakić scores milestone 850th goal

Shamakhi has reached a significant milestone in the Azerbaijani Championship

Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich
11:26
Football

Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich

The Champions League Round of 16 first-leg matches wrap up tonight

Kapaz vs. Neftchi: Historic rivalry with goals guaranteed?
11:00
Football

Kapaz vs. Neftchi: Historic rivalry with goals guaranteed?

The Misli Premier League 25th round concludes today with a clash between Kapaz and Neftchi

UEFA Rankings: England gain big, Azerbaijan hold position
09:39
Football

UEFA Rankings: England gain big, Azerbaijan hold position

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have kicked off, bringing updates to the UEFA rankings

Most read

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
SCALE project launched - PHOTO
2 March 15:15
Football

SCALE project launched - PHOTO

AFFA, the Ministry of Science and Education, within the framework of joint cooperation, launched the SCALE project (Strengthening Sports Careers and Academic Learning) in schools and football clubs
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points