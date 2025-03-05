Biggest goal difference in Premier League history

For the first time in Azerbaijani Championship history, the total goal difference between two teams in their head-to-head matches has exceeded 100.

This milestone was reached in the matches between Qarabag and Sumgayit, Idman.biz reports.

In their 50 encounters, excluding technical results, Qarabag has scored 124 goals, while Sumgayit has netted just 23.

The second-largest goal difference in head-to-head matchups is Qarabag’s encounters with Shamakhi, where the Aghdam team holds a 68-goal advantage, with a scoreline of 114-46.

Idman.biz