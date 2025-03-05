Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich

The Champions League Round of 16 first-leg matches wrap up tonight with four highly anticipated encounters.
The spotlight will be on Paris, where Liverpool takes on PSG in a thrilling clash. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich hosts Bayer Leverkusen in an all-German showdown, Idman.biz reports.
Elsewhere, Inter visits Feyenoord, while Barcelona travels to face Benfica.
The second-leg matches are scheduled for March 11-12.
Champions League
Round of 16, first leg
March 5
21:45. Feyenoord - Inter
00:00. PSJ - Liverpool
00:00. Bayern Munich - Bayer Leverkusen
00:00. Benfica - Barcelona
Idman.biz