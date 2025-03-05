Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich

The Champions League Round of 16 first-leg matches wrap up tonight with four highly anticipated encounters.

The spotlight will be on Paris, where Liverpool takes on PSG in a thrilling clash. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich hosts Bayer Leverkusen in an all-German showdown, Idman.biz reports.

Elsewhere, Inter visits Feyenoord, while Barcelona travels to face Benfica.

The second-leg matches are scheduled for March 11-12.

Champions League

Round of 16, first leg

March 5

21:45. Feyenoord - Inter

00:00. PSJ - Liverpool

00:00. Bayern Munich - Bayer Leverkusen

00:00. Benfica - Barcelona

Idman.biz